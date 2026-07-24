Intolerable, Unacceptable: de la Fuente slams Argentina conduct after WC final

Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said that the Argentina players’ conduct after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup final was “intolerable and unacceptable.” Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes physically tangled with Spain players Eric Garcia and Gavi while Spain captain Rodri was hit in the stomach as he ran past Argentina defender Nahuel Molina to celebrate th 1-0 win.

“It cannot be allowed. In any case, I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that caliber, whom I had been praising in the days before and who have a magnificent coach,” De la Fuente told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.