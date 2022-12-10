scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

‘This was my very last match of my third term as head coach’: Louis van Gaal announces retirement

Louis van Gaal has confirmed he has left his job as Netherlands boss after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Argentina.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and Wout Weghorst look dejected after the penalty shootout as Netherlands are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement following a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the quarter-final.

“First and foremost I won’t be continuing. I only did it for this period of time. This was my very last match of my third term as head coach,” Van Gaal said in his post-match press conference.

“In that time I coached 20 matches and we didn’t lose a single one. I don’t know how many matches we won, but you can Google ‘Louis van Gaal, Dutch team’ and see the goal difference for yourself.

“I look back on it in a very positive way. With England we were the only team that was unbeaten. I don’t think we have been beaten today. It was only a penalty shoot-out. What I’m leaving behind is a great group.

“Personally and football-wise this is a team that is very close and with a lot of skill. I was coach for 20 matches and we never lost over that time. That’s for a reason. We’ve played against top countries as well, although those countries were eliminated earlier in the competition.”

Emiliano Martinez pulled up his shorts and performed a dance in front of Argentina’s fans.

Once again the Argentina goalkeeper was his country’s penalty-shootout star, this time at the World Cup.

Martinez made diving saves off penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday, after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Van Gaal was unbeaten in his 20 games since replacing Frank de Boer last summer.

