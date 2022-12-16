Loss to Saudi Arabia to World Cup final: The tactical and personnel changes behind Argentina’s evolution

In their 3-0 World Cup semifinal win over Croatia, eight of Argentina’s starting XI were the same as the 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener. Yet, on the pitch, the team looked entirely different.

Argentina’s evolution since that debacle – a result that affected their status as big pre-tournament favourites – has been a result of a few key changes made by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi continues to be the creator-in-chief, without his belting goals against Mexico and Australia, and one-of-a-kind assists against Netherlands and Croatia, the Albiceleste would not reach the final.

Scaloni’s management has been effective in realising Messi’s abilities as the match-winner and surrounding him with a team that aids and protects him, in a system that can get the best out of him.

Enzo in the middle

Argentina’s qualification to the knockout stages looked uncertain until the first hour of their group-stage encounter against Mexico, following which Messi’s moment of magic gave them the breakthrough. That moment of magic came after a sustained period of control for his side, aided by a key substitution.

Both Saudi Arabia and Mexico had done their homework on Argentina, fully aware of how reliant they were on width for chance creation, and how empty the central midfield can be when they are on the ball. After protecting wide areas, they made sure Argentina could not control the game in the middle third, with Messi often having to come as deep as right in front of the defence to receive the ball.

Seven minutes prior to their talisman’s goal against Mexico, Scaloni put Enzo Fernandez into the central midfield position. Not only did he give Argentina more control by linking the play between defence and midfield through short-passing, he released Messi to take up his more favoured position, in between the midfield and defensive lines, from where he has done much of his damage. His presence also allowed Rodrigo De Paul to advance higher, where his ball-carrying ability and hard-pressing is more effective.

Leandro Paredes and Guido Rodrigues were both trusted in that position in the first two games, and Paredes made a return to the side against Croatia, but not at the cost of Fernandez, who has been a mainstay in the team ever since his inclusion gave the team more control and balance.

Alvarez’s star turn

Messi’s heroics will likely be lauded for many years to come, but Julian Alvarez’s four crucial goals have lifted this Argentine squad massively.

The effectiveness of Argentina’s frontline was determined by Lautaro Martinez’s late runs into the box, and Messi holding his run at the edge of the box, when the ball was in wide areas. When the threat from width was nullified, Martinez disappeared for periods in the opening two matches, and suffered a loss of confidence.

In their third match against Poland, Scaloni introduced Alvarez. Rather than only making runs off the ball, Alvarez is a greater threat on the ball, and is able to press harder and run longer. His efficient and relentless pressing led to the mistake by Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan for a goal in the Round of 16, and his running power and energy led to his surging opening goal against Croatia.

He has got traits of classic centre-forward play too: the emphatic finish against Poland for his first goal, and excellent positioning to tap in Messi’s incredible assist for his second against Croatia, were examples. He has seven goals in eight starts for his country.

More than the goals, Alvarez’s running and energy allows Argentina to change the way they attack, as he is consistently able to make runs in different areas of the pitch and draw defenders out of position.

Clever game management

Scaloni has not gone for the same starting XI in any of Argentina’s six matches at the World Cup so far, often making subtle changes according to the opposition.

Against Poland, Alvarez and Angel Di Maria stayed wide to create overloads through De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister’s marauding runs into the inside channels. Against Australia, with Di Maria injured, instead of going for a pacey player to get in behind, he brought back Papu Gomez anticipating the opposition’s low block and expecting Gomez to be able to create through long and short passing.

While Gomez failed to perform, in replacing him with centre-back Lisandro Martinez and going for a back five towards the end, Scaloni paved the way for the system he ended up using against Netherlands – a back five which used left-back Marcos Acuna to effectively nullify the threat of Denzel Dumfries on the right side of the Dutch back five.

Against Croatia, Scaloni played four central midfielders – which looked like a midfield square at a few stages – to deal with the midfield of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic. Despite having lesser numbers in the middle though, the Croatian trio comfortably controlled proceedings for much of the first half before conceding off a penalty and a counterattack right before the whistle. But in overloading that area, Scaloni made sure that Croatia’s midfield cannot have a positive attacking impact, and that Modric in particular, was unable to create big chances.

Realising a lack of outright individual ability in his side, Scaloni constantly tinkers with his team, trying to use his players as roles in an effective system around one of the best players in the world.

Nervy, untested defence

That said, there is an element of Argentina’s ever-evolving machine that is not yet the finished article: their defence.

Against Australia, they were comfortably 2-0 up until a late deflected goal put them under pressure, eventually needing heroics from keeper Emi Martinez and defender Lisandro. Against Netherlands, they had another two-goal lead till late, until Van Gaal’s clever substitutions – big-man strikers Luuk de Jong, and double goalscorer Wout Weghorst – disrupted them into capitulation.

They conceded the first through a moment of brute force and power from a Weghorst header, and the second through a moment of sheer ingenuity from a short free kick, which led to extra time and then penalties. They cannot afford these chinks in their defensive armour in the final, where they will take on Didier Deschamps’ well-drilled France.

Les Bleus have not been perfect in this tournament, but their attacking play has been effective and clinical, not needing too many chances to punish oppositions. Both Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are adept at taking on defenders one-on-one and getting in behind them when there is space, which could mean Scaloni’s back five may well resurface for the summit clash.