scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities

The United States will host games in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

By: Reuters | New York |
June 17, 2022 9:18:02 am
Mexico, who hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, will stage games in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. (File)

Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City have been named among the host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.

World soccer governing body FIFA announced the 16 cities – 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada – that were successful from the 22 bids put forward in a special event at the Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday.

However, there was no indication where the opening game or the final would be played.

The United States will host games in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

Mexico, who hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, will stage games in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, while Canada, which is hosting the men’s event for the first time, will do so in Vancouver and Toronto.

“It was the most competitive process for a FIFA World Cup, we’ll have the world coming here, we’ll have an exciting tournament,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

He added that no decision had been taken on where the final would be played.

Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Washington DC/Baltimore and Edmonton were the cities that missed out.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Cheering fans waving American, Canadian and Mexican flags gathered outside the venue, with U.S. national team member and 23-year-old Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic among those in attendance for the announcement.

The 2026 tournament is expected to smash World Cup attendance records, which peaked at 3.6 million when it was held in the United States in 1994.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
There is a concerted effort to plug procedural gaps in death penalty sent...Premium
There is a concerted effort to plug procedural gaps in death penalty sent...
More Premium Stories >>

It will also be the first time 48 teams will feature in the tournament, an increase from the 32 that will contest this year’s event in Qatar.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 17: Latest News