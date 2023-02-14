‘Look at Sancho, look at Rashford’: John Barnes says duo benefited most from Ronaldo’s Man Utd exit

Former England legend John Barnes has revealed two Manchester United players’ names who have been benefitted the most from Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the club.

According to a Mirror report, Barnes have said that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have grown as a player after Ronaldo’s exit as United have lost just once since Ronaldo departed the club, with that defeat coming to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways last year after

his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. In his interview, Ronaldo had blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

“I think that since Ronaldo has gone, look at Sancho, look at Rashford, a lot of players are doing better because Ronaldo overshadowed them,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“I think Rashford had a bit of a dip, because he wanted to be one of the main players of Man Utd, as he is. I think it’s not a surprise to me that you can see an improvement in him since Ronaldo is not there anymore. Rashford is not a centre-forward.

“As much as he wants to play as a No. 9, he’s getting into the middle, scoring headers, coming in from the wide positions and I think that’s already been settled, in terms of the position he plays.”

Both Rashford and Sancho have enjoyed a great run of form so far. Rashford has scored 10 goals in all competitions. While on the other hand Sancho has featured just three times since Ronaldo’s exit. The winger had been granted an extended period of time off after the World Cup by boss Erik ten Hag.