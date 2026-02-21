‘Living year to year now’: Neymar says he may retire by end of 2026

Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts. (Photo: REUTERS)

Football star Neymar has said that he is considering retiring at the end of this year. Currently playing at boyhood club Santos, which he joined from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in January 2025, Neymar has been battling injuries the past few seasons.

The 34-year-old forward extended his contract with Santos just last month after helping the club stay afloat in the Brazilian top flight last season, scoring five times in their last five matches.

“I don’t know what will happen from now on, I ‌don’t know about next year,” Neymar told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday. “It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.”