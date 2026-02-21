‘Living year to year now’: Neymar says he may retire by end of 2026

The 34-year-old Neymar extended his contract with Santos just last month after helping the club stay afloat in the Brazilian top flight last season, scoring five times in their last five matches.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 21, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts. (Photo: REUTERS)Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts. (Photo: REUTERS)
Make us preferred source on Google

Football star Neymar has said that he is considering retiring at the end of this year. Currently playing at boyhood club Santos, which he joined from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in January 2025, Neymar has been battling injuries the past few seasons.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The 34-year-old forward extended his contract with Santos just last month after helping the club stay afloat in the Brazilian top flight last season, scoring five times in their last five matches.

“I don’t know what will happen from now on, I ‌don’t know about next year,” Neymar told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday. “It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.”

“This year is a very important year, ⁠not only for ⁠Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World ⁠Cup ‌year, and for me too,” Neymar, who recently underwent ‌successful knee surgery, said.

With his recent injury record, Neymar’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is under a cloud.

Neymar has scored 79 goals for Brazil, the highest by any ‌player, but he has not featured for the national side since October 2023.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear over the past ⁠year that he will only include players who are fully fit for the World Cup, scheduled ‌to ⁠take place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Census vs voter roll revision? Maharashtra may ask EC to postpone SIR in April
voter roll revision, 2026 census, census, Election Commission, Maharashtra may ask EC to postpone SIR, Maharashtra SIR, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairs
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News