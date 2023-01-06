scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Liverpool’s Van Dijk set to be sidelined for over a month: Klopp

Netherlands captain Van Dijk was taken off at halftime in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday as part of a triple-change by Klopp.

"Virgil was a surprise for us and a big blow. He didn't feel a lot," Klopp told reporters, speaking ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. (File)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for over a month due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Netherlands captain Van Dijk was taken off at halftime in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday as part of a triple-change by Klopp.

“Virgil was a surprise for us and a big blow. He didn’t feel a lot,” Klopp told reporters, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

“The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We’re talking about weeks, more than a month, but I hope it goes quick. It’s hard for him, but he has played an incredible amount of games in recent years.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 games.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:57 IST
Next Story

Primary school teacher working under police protection after being attacked by parents

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close