Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Liverpool’s season not one for history books, says Klopp

Liverpool were looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the Merseyside club were left frustrated at Selhurst Park as they struggled to find any rhythm.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the game against Crystal Palace. (Reuters)
Liverpool’s performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Juergen Klopp said after Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Liverpool sit seventh in the league standings on 36 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

“I see in your eyes and the players’ eyes as well (that) it looks like we lost the game – we didn’t,” Klopp told reporters on Saturday.

“We spite ourselves with a lot of things, but you cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke.

“This will not be the season that everybody (looks for) in the history books… it will not be big movies about it or stuff like this. But we have to go through it anyway and we will.”

Liverpool next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Wednesday before facing rivals Manchester United four days later.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:37 IST
