scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Liverpool’s Salah signs long-term contract extension

"I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said in a statement on the club website.

By: Reuters |
July 1, 2022 8:56:08 pm
Salah scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. (File)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a long-term contract extension at the club, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Liverpool did not provide details but Sky Sports reported that the Egypt international had signed a deal until 2025.

“I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah said in a statement on the club website.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards). Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.”

Salah scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
More Premium Stories >>

The 30-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 01: Latest News