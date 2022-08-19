scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Liverpool’s Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play

Klopp said defender Joe Gomez will start after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while forward Roberto Firmino is also available after shaking off a minor muscle issue.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match. Credit (REUTERS)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes struggling Manchester United will have extra motivation when the teams meet on Monday and said he would have preferred to play their bottom-placed opponents following victories rather than defeats.

United fell to a 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend after being beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of the campaign to sit at the foot of the standings. Manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting task to get his side firing against a Liverpool team that thrashed United 5-0 and 4-0 last season but Klopp reminded fans that his side have not made a great start to their campaign, too.

“Of course, I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn’t dreamland, that’s how it is. We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don’t know,” Klopp told reporters on Friday. “We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let’s see how these heavyweights deal with the situation.”

Klopp’s side have pumped in 13 goals in their last three league meetings with United but the German said they cannot dwell on those results heading into the contest.

“The last two results, I knew already wouldn’t help this time. I couldn’t be less interested in the results from last season… It helps United to be more motivated if that’s possible,” Klopp said. “This is a completely different game in a completely different situation. “United can change nothing or everything, so it’s tricky preparation-wise, but it’s early and we don’t have a lot of info. It’s tough… United away will never be easy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Klopp said defender Joe Gomez will start after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while forward Roberto Firmino is also available after shaking off a minor muscle issue.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:26:04 pm
Next Story

Breaking News: CBSE Sample Papers For Class 10 And 12 Boards To Release Soon With Competency Based Questions Introduction.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodi...
Newsmaker | AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodi...
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

BSF jawan killed in ambush by insurgents near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush by insurgents near India-Bangladesh border

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Rainwater globally contaminated for human consumption: Study

Rainwater globally contaminated for human consumption: Study

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 19: Latest News