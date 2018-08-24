Liverpool’s American owners open to minority investment

Jurgen Klopp is yet to win a trophy with Liverpool. (Reuters Photo) Jurgen Klopp is yet to win a trophy with Liverpool. (Reuters Photo)

Liverpool maintains it is not for sale but the American owners remain open to minority investment. The Premier League club was responding Thursday to the Daily Mail newspaper reporting that a relative of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour was exploring a takeover in the last year that valued Liverpool at 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion). The pursuit of Liverpool did not progress. The 18-time English champions were bought in 2010 by the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox, for 300 million pounds.

“FSG have been clear and consistent in their stance that the club is not for sale,” Liverpool said in a statement. “What the ownership have said _ again clearly and consistently _ is that `under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in-line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”’

Liverpool reached its first Champions League final in 11 years in May but lost to Real Madrid. The club was England’s biggest spender ahead of the new season with a net transfer outlay of around $200 million. After a fourth-placed Premier League finish in May, Juergen Klopp’s side has opened the new season with back-to-back victories as Liverpool chases a first English title since 1990.

