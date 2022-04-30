Liverpool wins 1-0 at Newcastle to keep pressure on City, Norwich relegated

Liverpool kept its quadruple hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to maintain pressure on Premier League title rival Manchester City.

Naby Keita’s classy first-half goal at St. James’ Park was enough to send Liverpool two points ahead of City, which plays at Leeds later.

Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah rested from the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semifinal game at Villarreal, Liverpool could have won more comfortably as Newcastle’s hopes of a fifth straight league win wilted in the face of almost constant pressure.

Newcastle was also bidding for a seventh straight win at home and the game kicked off amid a raucous atmosphere that might have increased had Jonjo Shelvey managed to make a better connection with a second-minute shot.

Keita had keeper Martin Dubravka scrambling across his line as his first-time strike flew inches wide of the far post with eight minutes gone as Liverpool increasingly started to dominate.

It took the lead after 19 minutes when Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past the helpless Dubravka.

Miguel Almiron thought he had leveled after rounding goalkeeper Alisson, only for an offside flag to dash his hopes, and it took a fine fingertip save by Dubravka to prevent Jota from increasing the visitors’ lead just before halftime.

Newcastle started the second half with greater intensity, but with Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin largely curtailed, was unable to cause enough problems.

Sadio Mane could have sealed the result with 27 minutes remaining but steered his shot wide.

Norwich relegated after 2-0 loss at Villa

Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa following a goal and assist by substitute Danny Ings.

Ings, who came off the bench for Leon Bailey, found Watkins with a searching ball from the left with practically his first touch and his fellow forward capitalised on a slip by Brandon Williams to fire Villa into the lead after 41 minutes.

Ings got on the scoresheet himself in the dying minutes of the match to double Villa’s lead with a sharp swivel and shot.

Norwich needed to avoid defeat and hope Burnley did not beat Watford to avoid going down. However, late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill gave Burnley a 2-1 win and condemned Norwich to the Championship after one season back in the top-flight.

“I’m disappointed with our result. It is probably fair, we haven’t been good enough this season,” Norwich captain Grant Healy said.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on anything right now. Emotions are high, we gave our all but it wasn’t enough and the story of our season.