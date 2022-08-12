Liverpool will only sign the ‘right’ players despite injuries, says Klopp

August 12, 2022 4:39:45 pm
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but that he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad.
Liverpool, who were held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, have been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.”We have injuries, that’s how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Monday’s home fixture against Crystal Palace.
“There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player – the right player, not a player. In some cases, it is not possible, in other cases extremely difficult.”
Tsimikas will return to training later on Friday while Keita is expected to be back on Monday. Thiago, a crucial figure in central midfield, is likely to be out for four to six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Fulham.” All the other solutions are inside the squad… if we had the right solution (in the transfer market) then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn,” said Klopp.
The absences offer an opportunity for young midfielder Harvey Elliott, who signed a new long-term contract at Anfield on Thursday.
“He is a fantastic boy and a super player. He had a good pre-season and is always in contention to start… of course he is (in my plans),” added Klopp. The German bemoaned his side’s slow start against Fulham and said they needed to be switched on from the outset against Palace, who fell to a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in their opener.
“It could be a warning sign, for sure. It felt like a loss and that’s how it felt when we left the stadium,” said Klopp. “Having a slow start does not mean you will do it again but it is a sign so use it as information and go from there.”
