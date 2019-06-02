Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
209/3 (34.5)
Australia
vs
207 (38.2)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights: New Zealand win by 10 wickets
‘You will never walk alone,’ Twitter lauds Liverpool’s European conquesthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/liverpool-vs-tottenham-spurs-uefa-champions-league-final-twitter-reactions-5760710/

‘You will never walk alone,’ Twitter lauds Liverpool’s European conquest

Egypt striker Mo Salah, who had painful memories of last year's final defeat by Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury, got his side off to a flying start in Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool celebrate with the Champions League trophy on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s all-English Champions League final as their coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize.

Egypt striker Salah, who had painful memories of last year’s final defeat by Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury, got his side off to a flying start in Madrid by lashing home from the penalty spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko. Divock Origi scored Liverpool’s second goal and another miraculous European comeback proved beyond Tottenham Hotspurs.

“Everybody is happy now! I’m very glad to play the second final in a row and the full 90 minutes, finally. It wasn’t a good performance from any of us individually but that doesn’t matter now,” said Mo Salah after the match.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to secure sixth European crown
2 UEFA Champions League Final Highlights: Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0
3 UEFA Champions League Final 2019 Live Streaming, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch?