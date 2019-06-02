‘You will never walk alone,’ Twitter lauds Liverpool’s European conquest

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s all-English Champions League final as their coach Juergen Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize.

Egypt striker Salah, who had painful memories of last year’s final defeat by Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury, got his side off to a flying start in Madrid by lashing home from the penalty spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko. Divock Origi scored Liverpool’s second goal and another miraculous European comeback proved beyond Tottenham Hotspurs.

European Cup hall of fame 🏆 Real Madrid – 13

AC Milan – 7

LIVERPOOL – 6

Barcelona – 5

Bayern – 5#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/XLn1QWW2bl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Congrats, @LFC. Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this. — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) June 1, 2019

👏 Alberto Moreno wins the Champions League and pays tribute to his former team-mate and friend Jose Antonio Reyes. #UCLfinal #LFC pic.twitter.com/DXBGcT5RUW — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) June 1, 2019

28th of May 2016 – 1st of june 2019! 1099 days… good luck to both teams tonight! pic.twitter.com/3sbgc7AYGx — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 1, 2019

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019

At least we can say we lost to this year’s best team. Congrats, @LFC 👏 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 1, 2019

“Everybody is happy now! I’m very glad to play the second final in a row and the full 90 minutes, finally. It wasn’t a good performance from any of us individually but that doesn’t matter now,” said Mo Salah after the match.