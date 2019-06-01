UEFA Champions League Final 2019 Live Score, Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Can Klopp win his first silverware at Liverpool?

UEFA Champions League Final 2019 Live Score, Liverpool vs Tottenham Football Final Live Streaming Online Updates: While Liverpool would look to win their sixth European championship title, Tottenham Hotspur will be chasing glory for the first time in the Champions League final on Saturday. Tottenham and Liverpool didn’t make it to Madrid the easy way on the field. Both had to overcome 3-0 deficits in their Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool stunning Barcelona and Tottenham defeating Ajax with almost the last kick of the second leg.
Tottenham hasn’t reached any continental final since winning the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1984. And this season has been only the north London club’s sixth appearance in the European Cup. Liverpool is England’s most successful side in the European Cup, lifting the trophy five times. However, the Merseyside club went crashing down during the 2007 final and again last year to Real Madrid.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the final day of the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Tottenham. Jürgen Klopp does not feel cursed. He does not, as he made plain during his Friday evening news media call in Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs do have choices to make: Do they play with a three-man defense or a four-man back line? Does Harry Kane start, or is he best used from the bench? European glory is on the line for two English clubs. Cannot get it better than this!