UEFA Champions League Final 2019 Live Streaming, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch?

UEFA Champions League Final 2019 Live Streaming: While Liverpool would look to win their sixth European championship title, Tottenham Hotspur will be chasing glory for the first time in the Champions League final on Saturday. Tottenham and Liverpool didn’t make it to Madrid the easy way on the field. Both had to overcome 3-0 deficits in their Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool stunning Barcelona and Tottenham defeating Ajax with almost the last kick of the second leg.

Tottenham hasn’t reached any continental final since winning the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1984. And this season has been only the north London club’s sixth appearance in the European Cup. Liverpool is England’s most successful side in the European Cup, lifting the trophy five times. However, the Merseyside club went crashing down during the 2007 final and again last year to Real Madrid.

When is Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Saturday midnight. The match will begin at 12:30 am on June 1, 2019.

Where will Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur start?

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur?

The live streaming of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on IndianExpress.com.