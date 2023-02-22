scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: LIV, RMA renew hostilities at Anfield, starting lineups out, kick off soon

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates: Liverpool has the chance to avenge the 1-0 loss to Real in the final in Paris last May and goes into the first leg in much-improved form after back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League.

By: Sports Desk
February 22, 2023 01:03 IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions LeagueLiverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Liverpool to take on Real Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates UEFA Champions League Match Today: The round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year’s final in Paris, which saw Real Madrid win the competition for a record-extending 14th time by winning the match 1-0 against Liverpool. Real Madrid secured come-from-behind wins against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in each of the knockout rounds before beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

The Premier League side has the chance to avenge the 1-0 loss to Real in the final in Paris last May and goes into the first leg in much-improved form after back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Live Blog

Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Follow Liverpool vs Real Madrid football match below

01:02 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Salah under the spotlight

Only Kylian Mbappe (10) has registered more goal contributions than Mohamed Salah (8) in the Champions League this season. Can Liverpool's Egyptian King continue his UCL form tonight?

01:00 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: A graphical representation of the lineups
00:59 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Liverpool players warming up

The Liverpool players are out on the Anfield turf for their warmup sessions and are greeted by the vociferous support by the home fans. Will Real be able to withstand the groundswell of support near the Kop end tonight?

00:57 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: A modern rivalry

The match in recent times have developed quite the following with Real and Liverpool butting heads regularly in the UCL. Indicative of the fierce rivalry, Liverpool fans set alive fireworks just outside of the Real Madrid team hotel in Merseyside last night at around 2:00 am.

00:53 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: The home team gets huge welcome
00:52 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Salah chases unique record

If Liverpool's Mo Salah gets on the scoresheet tonight, he will be on par with chelsea legend Didier Drogba's gaol tally becoming only the second African player to score 44 goals in the UCL

00:50 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Real's dominance in the last 10 years

Real's last ten-year European record: 2021/22: winners, 2020/21: semi-finals, 2019/20: round of 16, 2018/19: round of 16, 2017/18: winners, 2016/17: winners, 2015/16: winners, 2014/15: semi-finals, 2013/14: winners, 2012/13: semi-finals

00:46 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA: Liverpool's last 10 years in Europe

Liverpool's ten-year European record: 2021/22: runners-up, 2020/21: quarter-finals, 2019/20: round of 16, 2018/19: winners, 2017/18: runners-up, 2016/17: did not take part in UEFA competition, 2015/16: UEFA Europa League runners-up, 2014/15: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (having transferred from UEFA Champions League group stage), 2013/14: did not take part in UEFA competition, 2012/13: UEFA Europa League round of 32

00:43 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Liverpool have arrived
00:42 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Klopp's patch record against Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not have a favourable record against Real Madrid with the German losing 5 times in their 10 meetings. He has managed to win 3 and tie 2 against the Los Blancos.

00:39 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA: A clash steeped in history

This is Liverpool's 15th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the final five times, lifting the trophy in 2005 and 2019.

This is Madrid's 27th UEFA Champions League campaign, a record they share with Barcelona – and an unrivalled 26th in a row. All 27 have now extended into the knockout rounds.

00:37 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: The last time the Reds defeated Real

Liverpool beat Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the 2008/09 round of 16. Rafael Benítez's Reds won the first leg 1-0 in Spain before completing a comfortable aggregate victory with a 4-0 success back on Merseyside – still Madrid's biggest UEFA Champions League defeat.

00:36 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Ancelotti's record vs Liverpool

Ancelotti has faced Liverpool 16 times (W9 D4 L3) as a manager, including in two UEFA Champions League finals during his time in charge of AC Milan. His side lost the 2005 final in Istanbul on penalties having led 3-0 at half-time but beat the Reds 2-1 in Athens two years later. Ancelotti's Napoli side were also paired with Klopp's Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2018/19 and 2019/20 (W2 D1 L1).

00:34 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Form guide

Liverpool have won their last five matches in the competition, since a heavy opening defeat at Napoli that meant they had to settle for second place in Group A behind their Italian opponents. Madrid, meanwhile, finished a point ahead of Leipzig in Group F, also suffering one defeat but winning four of their six fixtures.

00:31 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Starting lineups out

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

00:28 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Last year's final marred by crowd chaos

Last year's UCL clash will always live in infamy due to crowd control going for a toss at the Stade de France before the kickoff as huge number of Liverpool fans were trying to enter the stadium but couldn't. There were reports that they were also tear gassed in a gross violation of human rights. This led to the match having at least a 30-min delayed start.

00:26 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Throwback to 2018

The second of the teams' three finals came at Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyski on 26 May 2018, Zinédine Zidane's Madrid becoming the first club to win three successive European Cups twice with a 3-1 victory against a Liverpool side managed, as now, by Jürgen Klopp. Karim Benzema's 51st-minute opener was cancelled out within four minutes by Sadio Mané, but two goals from substitute Gareth Bale (64, 83) – including a stunning overhead effort – took the trophy to Madrid again.

00:25 (IST)22 Feb 2023
Liv vs RMA Live: Last meeting

Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal in the 59th minute at the Stade de France on 28 May, giving Madrid their 14th European Cup – and their second at the expense of Liverpool.

00:22 (IST)22 Feb 2023
LIV vs RMA Live: Hello and welcome

Liverpool will be aiming for revenge as they take on Real Madrid in Anfield for the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday night. The last encounter between the two ultimately ended with Real winning their record-extending 14th UCL crown courtesy a Vinicius Junior goal. This was the 2nd time that Liverpool lost to real after the 2018 final.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp. (AP)

With 20 Champions League titles between them, Liverpool vs Real Madrid is a meeting of two European giants.

Vinicius Junior’s goal last year was the difference as Real defeated Liverpool again in a Champions League final since the two sides met in 2018’s summit clash. There Zinedine Zidane’s marauding Madrid blew away the Reds 3-1 with Karim Benzema’s goal and Gareth Bale’s brace handing them their 3rd consecutive UCL title. No other team have even come close to achieving that feat.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to get his team firing after the departure of key forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer and a host of injuries.

Ahead of the first-leg match at Anfield, Klopp can at least be encouraged by a recent upturn in form after back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League and goals from misfiring forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

