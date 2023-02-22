Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: LIV, RMA renew hostilities at Anfield, starting lineups out, kick off soon

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates UEFA Champions League Match Today: The round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year’s final in Paris, which saw Real Madrid win the competition for a record-extending 14th time by winning the match 1-0 against Liverpool. Real Madrid secured come-from-behind wins against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in each of the knockout rounds before beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.
The Premier League side has the chance to avenge the 1-0 loss to Real in the final in Paris last May and goes into the first leg in much-improved form after back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League.
Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Only Kylian Mbappe (10) has registered more goal contributions than Mohamed Salah (8) in the Champions League this season. Can Liverpool's Egyptian King continue his UCL form tonight?
The Liverpool players are out on the Anfield turf for their warmup sessions and are greeted by the vociferous support by the home fans. Will Real be able to withstand the groundswell of support near the Kop end tonight?
The match in recent times have developed quite the following with Real and Liverpool butting heads regularly in the UCL. Indicative of the fierce rivalry, Liverpool fans set alive fireworks just outside of the Real Madrid team hotel in Merseyside last night at around 2:00 am.
If Liverpool's Mo Salah gets on the scoresheet tonight, he will be on par with chelsea legend Didier Drogba's gaol tally becoming only the second African player to score 44 goals in the UCL
Real's last ten-year European record: 2021/22: winners, 2020/21: semi-finals, 2019/20: round of 16, 2018/19: round of 16, 2017/18: winners, 2016/17: winners, 2015/16: winners, 2014/15: semi-finals, 2013/14: winners, 2012/13: semi-finals
Liverpool's ten-year European record: 2021/22: runners-up, 2020/21: quarter-finals, 2019/20: round of 16, 2018/19: winners, 2017/18: runners-up, 2016/17: did not take part in UEFA competition, 2015/16: UEFA Europa League runners-up, 2014/15: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (having transferred from UEFA Champions League group stage), 2013/14: did not take part in UEFA competition, 2012/13: UEFA Europa League round of 32
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not have a favourable record against Real Madrid with the German losing 5 times in their 10 meetings. He has managed to win 3 and tie 2 against the Los Blancos.
This is Liverpool's 15th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the final five times, lifting the trophy in 2005 and 2019.
This is Madrid's 27th UEFA Champions League campaign, a record they share with Barcelona – and an unrivalled 26th in a row. All 27 have now extended into the knockout rounds.
Liverpool beat Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the 2008/09 round of 16. Rafael Benítez's Reds won the first leg 1-0 in Spain before completing a comfortable aggregate victory with a 4-0 success back on Merseyside – still Madrid's biggest UEFA Champions League defeat.
Ancelotti has faced Liverpool 16 times (W9 D4 L3) as a manager, including in two UEFA Champions League finals during his time in charge of AC Milan. His side lost the 2005 final in Istanbul on penalties having led 3-0 at half-time but beat the Reds 2-1 in Athens two years later. Ancelotti's Napoli side were also paired with Klopp's Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2018/19 and 2019/20 (W2 D1 L1).
Liverpool have won their last five matches in the competition, since a heavy opening defeat at Napoli that meant they had to settle for second place in Group A behind their Italian opponents. Madrid, meanwhile, finished a point ahead of Leipzig in Group F, also suffering one defeat but winning four of their six fixtures.
Last year's UCL clash will always live in infamy due to crowd control going for a toss at the Stade de France before the kickoff as huge number of Liverpool fans were trying to enter the stadium but couldn't. There were reports that they were also tear gassed in a gross violation of human rights. This led to the match having at least a 30-min delayed start.
The second of the teams' three finals came at Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyski on 26 May 2018, Zinédine Zidane's Madrid becoming the first club to win three successive European Cups twice with a 3-1 victory against a Liverpool side managed, as now, by Jürgen Klopp. Karim Benzema's 51st-minute opener was cancelled out within four minutes by Sadio Mané, but two goals from substitute Gareth Bale (64, 83) – including a stunning overhead effort – took the trophy to Madrid again.
Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal in the 59th minute at the Stade de France on 28 May, giving Madrid their 14th European Cup – and their second at the expense of Liverpool.
Liverpool will be aiming for revenge as they take on Real Madrid in Anfield for the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday night. The last encounter between the two ultimately ended with Real winning their record-extending 14th UCL crown courtesy a Vinicius Junior goal. This was the 2nd time that Liverpool lost to real after the 2018 final.