Real Madrid’s patchy run of form in away games vs Liverpool’s unflattering UCL string of losses against Los Blancos: Enticing history to R-16 clash

Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Tuesday, 1.30 AM)

Last year’s finalists Liverpool and Real Madrid meet once again in the Champions League Round of 16 this year as the Merseyside club look to exorcise the demons of the past.

Vinicius Junior’s lone goal last year was the difference as Real defeated Liverpool again in a Champions League final since the two sides met in 2018’s summit clash. There Zinedine Zidane’s marauding Madrid blew away the Reds 3-1 with Karim Benzema’s goal and Gareth Bale’s brace handing them their 3rd consecutive UCL title. No other team have even come close to achieving that feat.

This time around, Anfield will play hosts to the Los Blancos for what promises to be a mouthwatering first leg. Liverpool, who had a rather stuttering start to the Premier League season have been near perfect in the Champions League with their only loss coming to Napoli in Naples. However, in Anfield, they got their win back with a 2-0 result against the Italian side.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, centre, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, centre, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

In the premier League, after a string of bad results, the Merseysiders finally roared back to life with 2-0 wins over Everton and Newcastle. New signing Cody Gakpo finally looks like the player who took the World Cup by storm and Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez seems to have found his rhythm after underwhelming during the initial phase of the season.

Real, meanwhile, have kind of fizzled out in the Spanish League after a hot start and the gap with Barcelona at the top of the table is already 5 with Barca having a game in hand. The recent Club World Cup winners, however, are on a 4-game winning streak in all competitions with their last defeat coming against Mallorca on February 5.

But in the Champions League, the mighty Real has had a patchy run of form when it comes to away games. The defending champions have won just 2 of their last 6 matches when playing away from home. And with this form, they must travel to Liverpool’s fortress Anfield, a place that more often than not sends shivers down an opponent’s spine. Don’t believe me? Just ask Barcelona, who could not take the pressure of playing at the hallowed ground and folded like a pack of cards in the 2018/19 season.

Cause for hope

Advertisement

One thing that might give Real fans some hope is that their recent form against Liverpool has been impeccable. In their last six UCL matches, Liverpool have not been able to beat Real, losing 5 times and drawing once.

On top of that, Liverpool might have an injury concern with Nunez going off with a shoulder problem in the match against Newcastle. If he can’t make it, manager Jurgen Klopp will have Brazilian Roberto Firmino and the fit-again Diogo Jota at his disposal. The Reds will also be without the services of playmaker Thiago Alcantara and winger Luis Diaz.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates scoring against Newcastle United during the English Premier League soccer match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates scoring against Newcastle United during the English Premier League soccer match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Madrid on the other hand have injury concerns of their own with striker Karim Benzema dealing with muscle fatigue but after being left out of the recent match against Osasuna, the Frenchman is likely to be deployed by manager Carlo Ancelotti. They will definitely be without midfield engines Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni, who have not been named in the squad. This would most likely mean that Luka Modric will be partnering with Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos with Federico Valverde playing just at the tip of the midfield pyramid and behind Vinicius Junior and Benzema.

Advertisement

If all goes per plan, Anfield will bear witness to a titanic clash between two European giants, looking to cement their place in the next round of the Champions League, while also adding to their ever-growing legacies.