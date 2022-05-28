UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch?

Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: For a player who doesn’t consider himself to be a striker, Mohamed Salah is the envy of many forwards with his scoring record for Liverpool. “I don’t play No. 9, I play on the wing,” Salah said. “It’s completely different when you play as a winger.” And yet the Egyptian enters the Champions League final on Saturday with 31 goals in 50 games for this season and as the leading forward in English football.

When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played on May 29.

Where will the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid be held?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

What time does the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid begin?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Six/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.