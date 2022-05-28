scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Match Online: Egyptian enters the Champions League final on Saturday with 31 goals in 50 games for this season and as the leading forward in English football.

By: Sports Desk |
May 28, 2022 1:57:36 pm
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the battle of European supremacy. (Twitter)

Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: For a player who doesn’t consider himself to be a striker, Mohamed Salah is the envy of many forwards with his scoring record for Liverpool. “I don’t play No. 9, I play on the wing,” Salah said. “It’s completely different when you play as a winger.” And yet the Egyptian enters the Champions League final on Saturday with 31 goals in 50 games for this season and as the leading forward in English football.

When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played on May 29.

Where will the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid be held?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

What time does the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid begin?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Six/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 28: Latest News