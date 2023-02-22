Liverpool vs Real Madrid: ‘I think I’d take his place at the moment’, says Jamie Carragher on Virgil Van Djik

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher blasted Jurgen Klopp’s team after a capitulation to Real Madrid at Anfield saw them lose 2-5 in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg tie. Liverpool were leading by two goals within the first 20 minutes of the game. An audacious finish by Darwin Nunez, followed by a comical blunder by Madrid No 1 Thibaut Courtois gave Liverpool the boost they were looking for in the opening minutes.

But then Vinicius Jr pulled one back while being surrounded by three Liverpool players in the box and then that goal was followed up by a goalkeeping blunder of their own, this time by Alisson, who couldn’t control the ball, hurriedly tried to get rid of it, only for the clearance to bounce of Vinicius Jr into his net. The second half saw Madrid score three more goals to underline their calibre as one of the most lethal teams in the Champions League.

“This Liverpool defence now, who we’ve been told for years have got some of the best players in the world, can’t cope,” said Carragher on CBS Sports. “For years they’ve had a front six in front of them who’ve probably worked harder and smarter than any other team in world football.”

He then referred to a previous interview he did with Virgil Van Dijk two months ago where the Liverpool centre-back had said that Carragher wouldn’t make it into the Klopp team even then.

“What makes me laugh, I’m not that bothered but Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four about two months ago – I think I’d take his place at the moment! “But we keep talking about midfield players Liverpool need – and that’s right – I think Liverpool need defenders as well,” added Carragher.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League. They will next face Real Madrid on March 16 in the second leg of their Round-of-16 tie to save their Champions League hopes for this season.