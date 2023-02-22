scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Watch: Real Madrid’s Luka Modric gets standing ovation from Liverpool fans

The 37-year-old Croatia international once again put in a world-class performance on the grandest stage to help Madrid through a tricky opening 15 minutes.

Watch: Real Madrid's Luka Modric gets standing ovation from Liverpool fans
Real Madrid’s star miedfielder Luka Modric received a standing ovation from Liverpool fans inside Anfield following a 5-2 triumph over Liverpool in the second leg of Champions League Round of 16 match on Tuesday night.

Down by two goals after 14 minutes at Anfield, defending champion Madrid came back to win 5-2 and take a commanding lead. Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema scored two goals each to stun the hosts — Liverpool conceded four goals in a home European match for the first time — and confirm the Spanish giant will take some stopping in its defense of the trophy.

The 37-year-old Croatia international once again put in a world class performance on the grandest stage to help Madrid through a tricky opening 15 minutes. Two minutes after halftime, Madrid took the lead when Militao headed in Luka Modric’s free kick from the left.

Despite losing the game, Liverpool fans chanted Modric’s name as he embraced Kroos and Marco Asensio coming onto the pitch. Fans on social media also lauded Modric. One user said: “Just a legendary player you cannot deny it.” While another tweeted: “He put on a masterclass that had to be appreciated.”

Meanwhile, if anything, this Madrid team looks more complete than the one that beat Jurgen Klopp’s team in last year’s Paris final. Yet this win echoed the memorable comebacks that led to that record-extending 14th Champions League title.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 08:07 IST
