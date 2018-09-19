Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: Heavyweights look for positive start to season

Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: The Champions League. Big players, bigger clubs and the biggest of egoes all coming together to play titanic scale football matches. Liverpool became the third team in as many years to lose to Real Madrid in a Champions League final last season but a runners-up finish and their perfect start to this Premier League season means that Anfield is anticipating this game against Paris St Germain with bated breath. PSG spent a ridiculous amount of money in arranging the most expensive front three of all time but it came crashing down when they were knocked in the Round of 15 last season. Catch live score and updates of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and PSG here.
Live Blog
Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side shouldn't be scared of any side as they look to go one step further in the Champions League after reaching the final last season.The visit of Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday gives Klopp's men an early chance to show their run to the final in Kiev was no fluke, particularly after a summer of what already appears shrewd business in the transfer market.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
"You'll never walk alone" sings Anfield as the two sets of players make their way into the tunnel. These sort of big matches normally come along in the knockout stages but here we are, a classic of an opener between Inter and Tottenham, followed by a monumental clash between Liverpool and PSG.
In case you missed it, Inter have scored their second goal against Spurs in stoppage time. They were trailing 1-0 for most of it but now lead 2-1.
In case you missed it, Inter have scored their second goal against Spurs in stoppage time. They were trailing 1-0 for most of it but now lead 2-1.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mané, Sturridge
Subs: Mignolet, Fabino, Keita, Firmino, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip
PSG: Areola; Meunier, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Rabiot, Marquinhos, Di Maria; Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar
Subs: Cibois, Kehrer, Choupo-Moting, Diarra, Draxler, Nkunku, Nsoki
Liverpool and PSG ended their 2017/18 Champions League campaigns thanks to Real Madrid. The fact that PSG were dumped out in the Round of 16 means that they were in a much worse shape than Liverpool after their sojourn ended. Liverpool's run in the Champions League last season and their perfect start to the current Premier League campaign means that one caould argue they are favourites to win this match. Even Jurgen Klopp says that this is a different club from the one he joined.