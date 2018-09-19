Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: Heavyweights look for positive start to season

Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: Liverpool and PSG are looking for a good start to their Champions League campaigns. Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: Liverpool and PSG are looking for a good start to their Champions League campaigns.

Liverpool vs PSG Live score Live streaming Champions League: The Champions League. Big players, bigger clubs and the biggest of egoes all coming together to play titanic scale football matches. Liverpool became the third team in as many years to lose to Real Madrid in a Champions League final last season but a runners-up finish and their perfect start to this Premier League season means that Anfield is anticipating this game against Paris St Germain with bated breath. PSG spent a ridiculous amount of money in arranging the most expensive front three of all time but it came crashing down when they were knocked in the Round of 15 last season. Catch live score and updates of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and PSG here.