Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League highlights: Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0, through to Round of 16

Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League highlights: The final matchday of the Champions League group stage begins and, unlike what was the case in 2017/18, quite a few giants stand a chance of an early exit. The most tangled group of them all is C where three of the four teams still stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

There are a whole lot of permutations revolving around the two matches on Wednesday but the bottom line is that last season’s runners-up Liverpool will need to beat Napoli at Anfield to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.