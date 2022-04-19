Liverpool vs Man United: How will the Red Devils line up without Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League: Liverpool will get their focus back to the Premier League title race when great rival Manchester United visit Anfield on Wednesday night.

What is historically the biggest fixture in English football has been dominated by Liverpool in recent years and the Klopp’s men are once again favorites for a win that would move them top of the league above Manchester City — at least for a day.

Liverpool is a point behind City — which hosts Brighton on Wednesday — with seven games remaining for each team. For United, it is an equally important game because Ralf Rangnick’s team is back within a shout of a top-four finish after favorable results at the weekend.

Fifth-placed United are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and tied for points with Arsenal in sixth.

MAN UNITED TEAM NEWS

The biggest news coming in is that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss United’s trip to Anfield following the death of his baby son.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said in a statement released.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy,” it added.

Rangnick has also revealed that the Red Devils will miss the services of five more players — Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane. Thankfully, there is positive news regarding Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in a car crash but escaped unhurt.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

There are no fresh injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp and his men ahead of the fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United.

PREDICTIONS

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho; Rashford

In head-to-head battles, Liverpool has lost just one of their last eight meetings.

Liverpool wins: 79

Draws: 68

Manchester United wins: 89