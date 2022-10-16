scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Liverpool vs Manchester City when and where to watch: "We're not in the Premier League title race," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said after his side's 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Placed 11th in the Premier League table after one of their worst starts of all time, Liverpool FC will face Manchester City in their 8th fixture of the season. City on the other hand, have been second on the table with seven wins and two draws in their nine matches so far, just one point behind league leaders, Arsenal. “We’re not in the Premier League title race,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said after his side’s 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last week. If they are to have some, three points would have to start coming fast.

Here’s all you need to know about the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match.

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match is on Sunday, October 16.

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match is at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match begins at 9:00 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match on TV in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match on internet in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 02:00:43 pm
