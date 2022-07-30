scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Community Shield final?

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Man City Live: Premier League champion Manchester City will lock horns with Liverpool in the Community Shield final.

By: Sports Desk |
July 30, 2022 1:36:31 pm
Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, EPLLiverpool vs Manchester City Live Telecast at 9:30 PM: Both Klopp and Guardiola aim for the Community Shield Trophy to kick-start their season. (File)

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield Final Live Streaming: The first trophy of the English season is up for grabs when Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the Community Shield, the annual match between the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners.

It’s a chance for players to get some more preseason minutes in their legs in a high-level match and for one of the teams to get a psychological edge heading into the start of the Premier League next week, with defending champion City and Liverpool the two title favorites.

They should both be starting their big summer signings in attack, too, in Erling Haaland (City) and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool). City is without center back Aymeric Laporte as he recovers from knee surgery and Liverpool will be missing forward Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who have both been out injured.

Here are all the details you need to know before the game.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played on Saturday, July 30.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be available on SonyLiv.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

4

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Kerala

Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Must Read

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News