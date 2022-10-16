Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Updates: Erling Haaland’s MCI clash with Mohamed Salah’s LIV in Anfield

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Commentary and Score Updates: Liverpool's 27-game unbeaten streak in Anfield is in serious jeopardy as a marauding Manchester City travel to Merseyside.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 16, 2022 7:53:50 pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League Live: Liverpool’s 27-game unbeaten streak in Anfield is in serious jeopardy as a marauding Manchester City travel to Merseyside on Sunday. In recent years, this clash would make or break either team’s season but this year, there is a 13-point gap between the two teams already. Manchester City have started their campaign like a house on fire and are second in the table while Liverpool are stuttering along with just 2 wins from 8 games, languishing at 11th.

Liverpool have to contend with the absences of Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool’s injury list just keeps on growing. City have their fair share of injury concerns too with John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips all unavailable.

19:53 (IST)16 Oct 2022
LIV vs MCI EPL Live: Predicted XI

19:51 (IST)16 Oct 2022
LIV vs MCI Live: Hello and Welcome

An out of sorts Liverpool will welcome a marauding Manchester City in fortress Anfield tonight as the Merseysiders look to keep their 27-game winning run at home intact. A clash that in recent years decided the title has a very different look to it tonight as a massive 13 point gap separates the two sides, with City sitting pretty in the second spot while Liverpool languish at 11th. But it's Anfield. A place where Liverpool are at their best. Stay tuned for more updates.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.

