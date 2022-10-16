Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Updates: Erling Haaland’s MCI clash with Mohamed Salah’s LIV in Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League Live: Liverpool’s 27-game unbeaten streak in Anfield is in serious jeopardy as a marauding Manchester City travel to Merseyside on Sunday. In recent years, this clash would make or break either team’s season but this year, there is a 13-point gap between the two teams already. Manchester City have started their campaign like a house on fire and are second in the table while Liverpool are stuttering along with just 2 wins from 8 games, languishing at 11th.
Liverpool have to contend with the absences of Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool’s injury list just keeps on growing. City have their fair share of injury concerns too with John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips all unavailable.
Follow live score and updates from LIV vs MCI below.
Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez
Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.
