Liverpool vs Man Utd Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch live coverage on TV and online

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming: Liverpool will take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The rivalry is traditionally regarded as the biggest in English football.

However, the balance of power between the teams has shifted dramatically, with Liverpool languishing way behind United a season after beating its fierce rival 5-0 and 4-0 in league meetings. United starts the game in third place and 10 points clear of Liverpool, which has won three of its last four league games as it recovers from a poor first half of the season.



Here’s all you need to know about the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

When is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Where is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

What time does the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Star Sports.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.