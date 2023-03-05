scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Liverpool vs Man United Live Updates: Liverpool hosts Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool will take on Manchester United at their home.

By: Sports Desk
March 5, 2023 21:38 IST


Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League Live: Liverpool hosts Manchester United in the Premier League in a fixture traditionally regarded as the biggest in English football.

However, the balance in power between the teams has shifted dramatically this season, with Liverpool languishing way behind United a season after beating it’s fierce rival 5-0 and 4-0 in league meetings.

Erik ten Hag’s team, fresh from their Carabao Cup win starts the game in third place and 10 points clear of Liverpool, which has won three of its last four league games as it recovers from a poor first half of the season.

United were in a similar hole the last time these two teams met, after a disastrous start to the season had piled early pressure on new manager Erik Ten Hag. United won that game 3-1 at home, which proved to be a springboard for a season that has renewed faith in their supporters with a League Cup title and a solid third-place position in the Premier League table.

Scroll down to follow all the live action between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Live Blog



21:38 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag make plea for special atmosphere at Anfield

Ahead of the big-ticket game, Klopp and ten Hag have appealed to fans to end chants about tragic events such as Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough. 

“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this. But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool website.  

“We do want the noise; we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”

21:31 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Ten Hag lost no sleep over Ronaldo decision

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked at the pre-match press conference about the decision to drop Ronaldo for big games and whether that had caused him any anguish. 

“I do consider big decisions like that, definitely. I have to look at the impact they make, not only in the short term but also for the longer term. You always have to think strategically as a manager and face the consequences. I am aware of it but that is my job and my responsibility,” he said. 

“I had reasons to choose that team against Liverpool. They were obvious. And I knew the reaction if it had been a negative outcome, which is always possible in football. But I am not worrying. I sleep well also on those nights. I have to take decisions in respect of the club and the team. I have to stand by those decisions,” ten Hag added. 

21:29 (IST)05 Mar 2023
THROWBACK: When Manchester United played Liverpool the last time in the Premier League, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench

Much water has flowed under the bridge since August 2022 and now, the two Manchester United versus Liverpool clashes in the Premier League. A certain Cristiano Ronaldo is not around any more, giving an explosive interview to hasten his exit to Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al Nassr. 

21:12 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Liverpool vs Manchester United, always the big clash of the Premier League

Third-placed Manchester United take on a Liverpool side moored in sixth spot in a Sunday evening fixture. But that doesn't make the clash any less intriguing. Expect lots of action, and even more drama. 

Liverpool vs Manchester United: It's Liverpool-United rivalry in a nutshell. No trespassing on each other's garden when in full bloom. (AP)

Despite Liverpool’s recent struggles in the league, which has them sixth in the league table, six points away from the top 4, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp did not play down the significance of their upcoming fixture against Manchester United.

The German manager said that even if it is not a top-of-the-table clash anymore, the rivalry will always be special to football.

At a crossroads moment of the season, out of all domestic cup competitions and facing a 2-5 deficit in the Round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid, the huge home fixture is a must-win for the Reds’ hopes to make the top 4 this year. (READ MORE)

