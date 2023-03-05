Liverpool vs Man United Live Updates: Liverpool hosts Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live: Liverpool will take on Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League Live: Liverpool hosts Manchester United in the Premier League in a fixture traditionally regarded as the biggest in English football.

However, the balance in power between the teams has shifted dramatically this season, with Liverpool languishing way behind United a season after beating it’s fierce rival 5-0 and 4-0 in league meetings.

Erik ten Hag’s team, fresh from their Carabao Cup win starts the game in third place and 10 points clear of Liverpool, which has won three of its last four league games as it recovers from a poor first half of the season.

United were in a similar hole the last time these two teams met, after a disastrous start to the season had piled early pressure on new manager Erik Ten Hag. United won that game 3-1 at home, which proved to be a springboard for a season that has renewed faith in their supporters with a League Cup title and a solid third-place position in the Premier League table.

Scroll down to follow all the live action between Liverpool and Manchester United.