Super Cup 2019 live streaming, Liverpool vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the match?

Super Cup 2019, Liverpool vs Chelsea match live score streaming online: Liverpool returns to the scene of its most dramatic European triumph when it faces Chelsea in Istanbul for the Super Cup on Wednesday, the first major men’s European final to be refereed by a woman. The Super Cup is little more than a ceremonial opener for the new European season, but a win could give Champions League winner Liverpool and already struggling Europa League winner Chelsea some valuable early-season momentum.

For Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, it’s a chance to continue a strong start to the season after their 4-1 thrashing of Norwich on the opening day of the Premier League on Friday. Chelsea must bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, but new manager Frank Lampard must contend with what he called another “small injury” to midfielder N’Golo Kante.

When is the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea is on Wednesday, August 14.

Where is the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

What time is the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place on late Wednesday night. The match will kick-off at 12:30 am.

Which channels will broadcast the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How can I live stream the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The live streaming of the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow the live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.