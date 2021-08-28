Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021 Live Score Updates: LIV 0-1 CHE, 25 mins

Some statistics ahead of kick-off...

Harvey Elliott (18 years & 146 days) is the youngest starter in this PL fixture since Raheem Sterling in 2012.

Mohamed Salah (98) & Sadio Mane (96) are both vying to become second African player with 100 PL goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the fourth player to make 300 PL appearances for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku’s only goal in eight previous PL appearances at Anfield was for West Brom in February 2013.