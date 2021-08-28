Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021 Live Score Updates: LIV 0-1 CHE, 25 mins

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021 Live Score Updates: With their 100% starts to the season on the line, Liverpool and Chelsea will face each other in a blockbuster Premier League encounter at Anfield, Liverpool on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Burnley 2-0 last weekend with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, while Chelsea eased to victory at Arsenal by the same scoreline with some help from new signing Romelu Lukaku and Reece James. Liverpool are level on points and goal difference with Chelsea and they will hope to continue their 12-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel’s UEFA Champions League-winning side will aim to replicate last season’s 1-0 win at Anfield.
Live Blog
Goal! James whips a corner to the front post for Havertz to attack and the German flicks the ball delicately, beating Allisson! An exquisite finish from the young midfielder, who directs the ball with his head into the far top-corner.
Liverpool have the lion share of the possession so far, with Chelsea looking to break on the counter relying on the pace of Lukaku. The Reds pop up twice inside the box, but a shot on target is yet to be registered by Jurgen Klopp's men.
Mount receives a ball from his defence and Matip brings him down. The resulting free-kick leads to a corner, but Chelsea fail to make anything out of it. The contest is slowly opening up with both the teams looking to attack early on.
Liverpool have started the match on the frontfoot, pressing high up on the pitch. Salah finds Elliott right at the edge of the box and the 18-year-old unleashes a shot from 25 yards, but it trickles just outside of the goal. Good start.
After a healthy dose of Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone", the ball is set rolling. Here we go!
Jurgen Klopp has decided to go ahead with Harvey Elliott after his impressive performance in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend. Naby Keita gets benched for Fabinho, who is likely to have a tough midfield battle against Chelsea's midfield pair of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. While Liverpool have chosen to play their usual front three, Chelsea hand a second start to new signing Romelu Lukaku. How Virgil van Dijk contains the Belgian remains to be seen...
Harvey Elliott (18 years & 146 days) is the youngest starter in this PL fixture since Raheem Sterling in 2012.
Mohamed Salah (98) & Sadio Mane (96) are both vying to become second African player with 100 PL goals.
Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the fourth player to make 300 PL appearances for Chelsea.
Romelu Lukaku’s only goal in eight previous PL appearances at Anfield was for West Brom in February 2013.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, taking place at Anfield! Both the sides have won two matches so far, scoring five goals and conceding none in the process. Stay tuned!