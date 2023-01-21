scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Liverpool vs Chelsea Live: LIV 0-0 CHE after 20 mins at Anfield

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score Updates: Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea.

By: Sports Desk
January 21, 2023 18:22 IST
Premier League, Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Scorecard: A few seasons ago, Liverpool were Premier League champions for the 19th time, winning the title after a wait of 30 years. In 2021, Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time after defeating Manchester City in the final. Cut to this season, both decorated teams are languishing in mid-table obscurity, having one of their worst runs in recent memory.

Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple last season, were humbled 3-0 by Brighton in their last EPL match while Chelsea finally grabbed a much-needed victory against Crystal Palace after losing seven of their last 10 matches.

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo. Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount.

Live Blog

18:22 (IST)21 Jan 2023
20': Gakpo fails to punish Hall

Hall is caught on the ball and it's collected by Gakpo near the cedge of the Chelsea penalty box. Nothing untowrads happens though as the Netherlands forward shoots over again.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:19 (IST)21 Jan 2023
17': Gakpo-Salah link up

Gakpo turns and feeds the ball to Salah in the right flank who has Milner for support. The Englishman gets the ball and tries a lobbed cross which Chelsea clear. Trying break away, Mount is foulded.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:15 (IST)21 Jan 2023
13': Havertz miscues

Chelsea with the lion's share of the possession and Silva plays a lob to Havertz who swings at it, miscues the volley and it has gone behind for a Liverpool goal kick.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:11 (IST)21 Jan 2023
9'| Ziyech overhits a cross

Gomez misreads the situation as Havertz takes the ball from him and plays it to Gallagher. Ziyech gets the ball and curls in a cross but it's over Havertz's head.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:08 (IST)21 Jan 2023
6'| Gakpo shoots over the bar

Chance for Liverpool at the other end as Cody Gakpo latches on to a ball by Salah and he has just hoofed it over the bar. End to end at the moment.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:05 (IST)21 Jan 2023
5'| Chelsea's goal ruled offside

Ziyech with the ball in and it takes a nick off James Milener for an early Chelsea corner. And that's a goal!!! Swung in from Gallagher and it hits the post first time and Havertz puts that in. It's being checked, however.  And it's offside. Liverpool breathe easy.

LIV 0-0 CHE

18:02 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Kick off

And we are off. The referee blows the whistle and Chelsea starts us off. Liverpool in their iconic red kit while Chelsea in the Royal Blue. Let's get down to business

17:59 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Almost kick off time

The players are out and the fans are ready. They stand next to each other and the customary handshakes are done. Kick off very soon. Stay tuned.

17:54 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Both teams ravaged by injuries

Both teams have been ravaged by injuries this season which is a big factor in their dwindling form. Liverpool’s Arthur, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are all out for the clash while Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are all in the ever-expanding Stamford Bridge injury list.

17:52 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Head to Head

Liverpool and Chelsea have faced each other 180 times across all competitions with the Reds winning 75 times while the Blues getting the victory on 56 occasions. 

17:47 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: That iconic Gerrard slip

Do you remember Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea which would ultimately cost Liverpool the title? No? Here's a look back of that Demab Ba  goal which started from that slip.

17:44 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Klopp speaks

“We have to find a way for the boys to feel really comfortable, to have the right distances. We have to win more challenges. We were not angry enough. But it was not on purpose. A week ago we were really down, frustrated, angry, and four days ago we were quite happy. But we can’t go through a season like that, we have to find consistency.," said Klopp

17:38 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: A closer look at the table position

17:35 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Recent records

Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea met four times in all competitions with the Premier League outings drawing stalemates while the Reds edged past the Blues on penalties to win both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

17:30 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Jurgen Klopp's 1000th match

It's Jurgen Klopp's 1000th game as a top flight manager. Can the Reds give him more reasons to smile at Anfield tonight?

17:28 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount.

17:27 (IST)21 Jan 2023
LIV vs CHE Live: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match from Anfield. Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple last season, were humbled 3-0 by Brighton in their last EPL match while Chelsea finally grabbed a much-needed victory against Crystal Palace after losing seven of their last 10 matches. Who blinks first tonight?

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Here's a look at the two squads

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in a mid-table clash. (AP)

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo. Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount. Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Aubameyang, D Fofana.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 17:24 IST
