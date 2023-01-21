Liverpool vs Chelsea Live: LIV 0-0 CHE after 20 mins at Anfield

Premier League, Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Scorecard: A few seasons ago, Liverpool were Premier League champions for the 19th time, winning the title after a wait of 30 years. In 2021, Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time after defeating Manchester City in the final. Cut to this season, both decorated teams are languishing in mid-table obscurity, having one of their worst runs in recent memory.
Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple last season, were humbled 3-0 by Brighton in their last EPL match while Chelsea finally grabbed a much-needed victory against Crystal Palace after losing seven of their last 10 matches.
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo. Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount.
Hall is caught on the ball and it's collected by Gakpo near the cedge of the Chelsea penalty box. Nothing untowrads happens though as the Netherlands forward shoots over again.
Gakpo turns and feeds the ball to Salah in the right flank who has Milner for support. The Englishman gets the ball and tries a lobbed cross which Chelsea clear. Trying break away, Mount is foulded.
Chelsea with the lion's share of the possession and Silva plays a lob to Havertz who swings at it, miscues the volley and it has gone behind for a Liverpool goal kick.
Gomez misreads the situation as Havertz takes the ball from him and plays it to Gallagher. Ziyech gets the ball and curls in a cross but it's over Havertz's head.
Chance for Liverpool at the other end as Cody Gakpo latches on to a ball by Salah and he has just hoofed it over the bar. End to end at the moment.
Ziyech with the ball in and it takes a nick off James Milener for an early Chelsea corner. And that's a goal!!! Swung in from Gallagher and it hits the post first time and Havertz puts that in. It's being checked, however. And it's offside. Liverpool breathe easy.
And we are off. The referee blows the whistle and Chelsea starts us off. Liverpool in their iconic red kit while Chelsea in the Royal Blue. Let's get down to business
The players are out and the fans are ready. They stand next to each other and the customary handshakes are done. Kick off very soon. Stay tuned.
Both teams have been ravaged by injuries this season which is a big factor in their dwindling form. Liverpool’s Arthur, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are all out for the clash while Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are all in the ever-expanding Stamford Bridge injury list.
Liverpool and Chelsea have faced each other 180 times across all competitions with the Reds winning 75 times while the Blues getting the victory on 56 occasions.
Do you remember Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea which would ultimately cost Liverpool the title? No? Here's a look back of that Demab Ba goal which started from that slip.
“We have to find a way for the boys to feel really comfortable, to have the right distances. We have to win more challenges. We were not angry enough. But it was not on purpose. A week ago we were really down, frustrated, angry, and four days ago we were quite happy. But we can’t go through a season like that, we have to find consistency.," said Klopp
Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea met four times in all competitions with the Premier League outings drawing stalemates while the Reds edged past the Blues on penalties to win both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.
It's Jurgen Klopp's 1000th game as a top flight manager. Can the Reds give him more reasons to smile at Anfield tonight?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match from Anfield. Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple last season, were humbled 3-0 by Brighton in their last EPL match while Chelsea finally grabbed a much-needed victory against Crystal Palace after losing seven of their last 10 matches. Who blinks first tonight?