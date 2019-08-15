Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, UEFA Super Cup 2019 Live Football Streaming: History against Chelsea in Istanbul

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, UEFA Super Cup 2019 Live Streaming Online Updates: After winning the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, Liverpool would aim to win their second trophy under the Jurgen Klopp when they take on Chelsea in the Super Cup 2019 clash. The match will be played at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. Liverpool will go into the match on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win against Norwich City in the first week of the English Premier League.

Chelsea’s hero Frank Lampard, on the other end, had an unforgettable start as the manager of his former club as his side went crashing down against their traditional rivals Manchester United. Chelsea will look to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to the Red Devils, but Lampard may have to contend with what he called another “small injury” to midfielder N’Golo Kante.