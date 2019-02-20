Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live streaming, Champions League Live score: Liverpool host Bayern in clash of heavyweights

Hello and welcome!

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have won a combined 10 Champions League titles and so it is a bit strange that they have met each other only once before in this competition. That was in 1981 and the world was a very different place then. For example, the term '20 million pound payout for a sacked manager' was not even a passing thought in the minds of professional football's stakeholders.

But apart from the logistics and the slight inflation in the money swirling around in the game's anals, nothing much has changed, has it? After all, it is all about a ball and two goals; the team that hits it into their goal more wins. Oh, and there is the away goals rule to take into account. And also VAR. Piece of cake.