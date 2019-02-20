Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live streaming, Champions League Live score: Liverpool host Bayern in clash of heavyweights

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live streaming, Champions League Live score: Liverpool host Bayern in clash of heavyweightshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/liverpool-vs-bayern-munich-live-streaming-score-champions-league-5591842/
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live streaming, Champions League Live score: In rare a clash between two of the most successful clubs in European history, Liverpool host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture.
Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren has been ruled out due to injury and their defensive colossus Virgil Van Dijk is suspended. Bayern have decided to rest the injured Leon Goretzka and replaces him with Javi Martinez. This is the first time since 1981 that Liverpool are playing Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
11 mins
Henderson with a lofted pass from midfield over Salah's shoulder but the Egyptian is under pressure from two defenders, cannot really get a good touch on it and Neuer collects.
5 mins
Liverpool spent a better part of the first two minutes gegenpressing the life out of Bayern. But Manuel Neuer is as calm as ever with the ball on his feet. The danger is cleared and Bayern do some pressing of their own.
The teams walk out!
"YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!" screams Anfield as the two teams make their way out! Bayern have not been at their best this season, Liverpool have been at their best. But they have rarely played big games without Virgin Van Dijk. If Bayern were looking for a good time to to kick star their season, it is now.
Over in France
Barcelona take on Olympic Lyonnaise. These are the two teams that will play there.
He knows Bayern all too well. “It was not a mind game, but Dejan had no chance for the game today, I don’t think he’s even got a chance for the next game. So it was clear Fabinho had to play tonight. Bobby was positive yesterday but he was not fine; today he is fine. The further you go, the stronger your opponents get, though we have already faced some strong opponents. Tonight we will face a proper opponent. They have problems as well, so that’s how it is, we always have to make the best of what we’ve got. It will be a tough game for both teams!”
Liverpool and Bayern Munich have won a combined 10 Champions League titles and so it is a bit strange that they have met each other only once before in this competition. That was in 1981 and the world was a very different place then. For example, the term '20 million pound payout for a sacked manager' was not even a passing thought in the minds of professional football's stakeholders.
But apart from the logistics and the slight inflation in the money swirling around in the game's anals, nothing much has changed, has it? After all, it is all about a ball and two goals; the team that hits it into their goal more wins. Oh, and there is the away goals rule to take into account. And also VAR. Piece of cake.
Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy; Ndombélé, Aouar; Terrier, Depay, Traoré; Dembélé
Subs: Gorgelin, Marçal, Tete, Cheikh, Solet, Cornet, Tousart
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Sergi Roberto, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Dembélé
Subs: Pena, Coutinho, Malcom, Murillo, Vidal, Umtiti, Alena
He knows Bayern all too well. “It was not a mind game, but Dejan had no chance for the game today, I don’t think he’s even got a chance for the next game. So it was clear Fabinho had to play tonight. Bobby was positive yesterday but he was not fine; today he is fine. The further you go, the stronger your opponents get, though we have already faced some strong opponents. Tonight we will face a proper opponent. They have problems as well, so that’s how it is, we always have to make the best of what we’ve got. It will be a tough game for both teams!”
TEAMS!
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Thiago, Martinez, James Rodriguez, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman.
Subs: Ulreich, Ribery, Rafinha, Davies, Mai, Sanches, Shabani.
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy).
Hello and welcome!
