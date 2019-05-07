Liverpool vs Barcelona live streaming, UEFA Champions League: What time is LFC vs FCB? Where to watch Liverpool vs Barca?

Liverpool vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Live Streaming: Liverpool have quite a few things not in their favour as they go into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Not only are they 3-0 down on aggregate, the Reds will also be without potent and influential strike Mo Salah and attacking threat Firmino. The Egyptian picked up an injury in the Premier League fixture on the weekend. Firmino had been used sparsely in the first leg at Camp Nou.

Jurgen Klopp has said teenager Rhian Brewster, an England youth international, would make his debut. He shot to fame when he won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 where he scored eight goals.

When is the Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool vs Barcelona?

Liverpool vs Barcelona match is on Wednesday night, May 7, 2019.

What time is the kickoff for the Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool vs Barcelona?

The kickoff for semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona is scheduled at 12.30 AM IST. So, according to Indian time and date, it becomes 12.30 AM on May 8.

Where is the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona being played?

The Champions League semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona is being played at Anfield.

Which channel will air the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona?

Liverpool vs Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona?

The Champions League semi-final between Liverpool vs Barcelona can be followed live on Sony Liv.