Liverpool unlock dubious record, concede 5 goals for the first time at Anfield in a Champions League match

Liverpool’s season suffered an almighty setback after the high of back-to-back Premier League wins was wiped out as they conceded 5 goals for the first time ever at Anfield on a Champions League night in their match against defending champions Real Madrid.

Liverpool, who were initially cruising against the Los Blancos with two early strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, folded like a pack of cards after failing to deal with Madrid’s snappy passing and attacking intent. Vinicius Junior would score twice before half time to drag the sides level while Eder Militao’s unmarked headed goal just after half time would go a long way in breaking The Reds’ spirits.

A double whammy from Real’s mercurial striker Karim Benzema would follow and Real ended up taking a 3-goal cushion into the second leg of their fortress Santiago Bernabeau. Barring a miracle like the one they did against Barcelona in the 2019 season, Liverpool are staring at an early exit from the Champions League this season.

This was also the first time that the Anfield outfit has conceded four goals at their home in the Champions League. To make matters worse, Jurgen Klopp’s men now hold the dubious honour of being the first team in UCL history to take a 2-0 lead and then crash to a 3-goal defeat.

Roberto Firmino’s 70th minute header was the only shot on target for Liverpool in the second half, a stat which perhaps reflects the Merseysiders’ lack of dominance in the final 45 minutes.

However, there was something positive to take away from underneath the rubble of this humble defeat. On a personal front, Mo Salah has tied Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the joint-top goalscorer from Africa in the Champions League with 44 goals. His pass for Nunez’s goal also made him the player with the most assists in the Champions League in Liverpool history.