Liverpool reach deal to sign Fabinho from Monaco

Liverpool have reached a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco in a transfer reportedly worth 50 million euros ($58 million). Liverpool announced the signing on its website on Monday, saying Fabinho will officially join the club on July 1.

Fabinho is seen as a replacement for Emre Can, who is out of contract at Anfield and has been linked with a move to Juventus. Fabinho has made more than 200 appearances for Monaco and played a key role in helping the team win the French league in 2016-17.

Fabinho told the club’s official website: “I am really excited about this move. This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. … I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.”

Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday and is looking to improve on a fourth-place finish in the Premier League next season.

