Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.
The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs. #LFC
Gakpo will sign long-term deal later this week as contract is fully agreed too.
Liverpool will pay £37m plus add-ons, up to £50m potential package. pic.twitter.com/JFSKL6zQKH
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022
The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).