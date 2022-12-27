scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Cody Gakpo, Liverpool, Cody Gakpo Liverpool, Premier LeagueLiverpool will pay £37m plus add-ons, up to £50m potential package. (Reuters)
Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 07:54:02 am
