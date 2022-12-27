Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs. #LFC

Gakpo will sign long-term deal later this week as contract is fully agreed too.

Liverpool will pay £37m plus add-ons, up to £50m potential package. pic.twitter.com/JFSKL6zQKH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022