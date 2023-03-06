scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Liverpool to ban pitch invader who nearly injured Andy Robertson

As the players celebrated the final goal of Sunday's 7-0 drubbing of their rivals, the fan ran on to the pitch and slipped, colliding with Robertson who went down clutching his ankle, although the Scot finished the match.

Merseyside Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch. (Twitter)

A pitch invader who collided with the Liverpool players celebrating their seventh goal against Manchester United and nearly injured Andy Robertson has been arrested by Merseyside Police and will be banned from Anfield for life.

As the players celebrated the final goal of Sunday’s 7-0 drubbing of their rivals, the fan ran on to the pitch and slipped, colliding with Robertson who went down clutching his ankle, although the Scot finished the match.

Merseyside Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch.

“There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete.

“If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums. These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences.”

The police said their officers were working with the club in relation to the incident.

“He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The fan was led away by stewards and also got a earful from Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, who was furious on the touchline as the linesman attempted to calm the German manager.

Also Read
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Brazil fans wish for Neymar's broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi lik...
We have achieved objective of bringing Santosh Trophy to Saudi Arabia: AIFF

The result boosted Liverpool’s top-four hopes as the Anfield club moved up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They next play away at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:26 IST
Next Story

Ajith Kumar to start second leg of his motorcycle world tour after wrapping up film with Lyca

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close