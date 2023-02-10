Liverpool team ‘incredibly fresh’ after Klopp gives days off

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could have forced his players to run extra wind sprints or sit through more film sessions in the wake of another loss.

Instead, he gave them a couple of days off.

“On Sunday after we spoke about everything I thought 100 per cent it makes sense if we don’t see each other for two days, and it was helpful,” Klopp said on Friday.

The 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton last Saturday left Liverpool in 10th place and still in search of its first Premier League win in 2023. Liverpool has one draw and three losses in its last four league games.

“In Germany this question would have come much earlier — how can you give them two days off when you are in the situation you are in,” the German manager said.

The schedule also was favourable for time off — Liverpool doesn’t play Everton until Monday night.

“I left on Sunday in an average mood, and came back with a good mood,” Klopp said.

“I worked through (the break). I had a lot of phone calls and stuff like this, but anyway I was in a much better mood, a completely different mood to be honest, and that’s why it’s very helpful.” Players “all look incredibly fresh” this week in training, he added.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, however, looks doubtful for the Merseyside derby at Anfield because of a hip problem.