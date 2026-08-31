Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool landed France forward Bradley Barcola from Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain on Monday, bringing an end to a saga that had been rumbling over for months. While the club did not disclose the financial details of the transfer, British media reported that the 23-year-old had joined in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million), with more than £100 million guaranteed.
Barcola spent three years at PSG and scored 39 goals and delivered 35 assists in 132 appearances for the French champions. In that duration, he has won the Champions League in back to back seasons as well as three Ligue 1 titles.
For France, he has scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 matches and recently finished fourth with his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“It’s a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I’m very happy. It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life. It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it,” Barcola said.
Our new number… 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/ww5VrKHIrV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2026
Barcola will join a Liverpool side which is looking for their first win of the new season, having drawn both their matches in the premier League. On Saturday, Victor Munoz scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for the Reds in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in manager Andoni Iraola’s first Premier League home game in charge, the single point extending the Reds’ wait for their first league win of the season.
Forest looked set to leave Anfield with all three points after Morgan Gibbs-White converted a 70th-minute penalty, awarded when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson fouled Neco Williams in the area, for a 2-1 lead. But newcomer Munoz equalised in the 82nd minute, in his first start for Liverpool, when he spun and blasted a shot from the edge of the box that went in off the crossbar. Forest had opened the scoring through Dan Ndoye in the 24th minute, the Swiss forward finishing off a rapid counterattack that began with goalkeeper, Matz Sels, launching a long ball upfield before Gibbs-White slipped him through to slot coolly into the bottom corner.