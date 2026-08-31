Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool landed France forward Bradley Barcola from Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain on Monday, bringing an end to a saga that had been rumbling over for months. (Screengrab: X/Liverpool FC)

Liverpool landed France forward Bradley Barcola from Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain on Monday, bringing an end to a saga that had been rumbling over for months. While the club did not disclose the financial details of the transfer, British ‌media reported that the 23-year-old had joined in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million), with ⁠more ⁠than £100 million guaranteed.

Barcola spent three years at PSG and scored 39 goals and delivered 35 assists in 132 appearances for the French champions. In that duration, he has won the Champions League in back to back seasons as well as three Ligue 1 titles.

For France, he has scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 matches and recently finished fourth with his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.