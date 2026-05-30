Liverpool sacks Arne Slot a year after winning championship

Liverpool has sacked manager Arne Slot on Saturday amid a poor season for the club. Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the 2024/2025 season and won the Premier League trophy; however, Liverpool finished fifth in the recently concluded campaign.

“We have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward,” the ownership said in a statement. “Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.” Slot replaced club icon Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title.

Liverpool spent an unprecedented $570 million to strengthen the squad for his second season but most of the expensive signings, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak, underwhelmed.

Slot, 47, appears to have paid the price for failing to emulate a debut campaign that exceeded expectations.

Filling the boots of a club icon was always going to be an arduous task. So, for the Dutchman to match Klopp’s one Premier League title at the first time of asking was a remarkable feat and emulated the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte by being crowned champion in his first year in the league.

While a fifth-place finish that secured Champions League qualification does not represent a terrible campaign, Liverpool’s slump in form was notable and prompted boos from fans.

A public fallout with the legendary winger Mohamed Salah did not help either.

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Slot was adamant there would be an improvement in the third and final year of his contract, but Liverpool’s hierarchy was unconvinced.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” the club statement said. “The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.” Liverpool joins Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as another top English team to make a coaching change ahead of next season.

Michael Carrick has been given a long-term deal to replace the fired Ruben Amorim at United and Pep Guardiola has left City after 10 trophy-laden years, with Enzo Maresca favorite to take over. Chelsea has appointed former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

(With Agency inputs)