I feel sorry, I know I let Liverpool down: Loris Karius after Champions League final nightmare

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who made two massive blunders in the Champions League final against Real Madrid late night on Saturday, blamed himself for the defeat after the match. The German international saw much criticism after the match after he gave away two easy goals to the opposition, one being scored by Karim Benzema in the 50th minute, while the other by Gareth Bale in the 83rd minute.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the footballer said that he does not feel anything at the moment. “I don’t feel anything right now. Today I lost my team the game and I feel sorry for everyone,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. “I’m sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today,” he said.

Karius further added that the goalkeepers have a difficult life. The 24-year old further added that he wishes he could go back in time to rectify the mistakes. “These goals cost us the title, basically. It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again.”

On being questioned whether his teammates tried to comfort him after the final whistle, Karius said, “Of course everyone tried to cheer me up – but there was just silence everywhere because everyone was really disappointed.

Karius gifted Real Madrid the first goal in the match when he tried to hurry the attack by throwing the ball to a Liverpool man nearby. But he failed to notice Real striker Karim Benzema close to him in the box, who struck out his leg and turned the ball towards the net to give Real a 1-0 lead in the game. The goalkeeper then dropped a straightforward long-range effort from Gareth Bale which went straight into the goal. He left the field in tears as Real won their third Champions League trophy in a row.

