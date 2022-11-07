scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group would consider new shareholders

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group would consider new shareholders having frequently received expressions of interest from third parties. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would consider new shareholders for Liverpool having frequently received expressions of interest from third parties, the English Premier League club’s American-based owners said on Monday.

FSG, who also owns Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for 300 million pounds ($343.56 million) in 2010.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” FSG said in a statement.

John W. Henery is part of the FSG ownership group at Anfield. (SOURCE: Getty Images)

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Since FSG took over Liverpool, the club won their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season while they have also reached the Champions League final three times under Juergen Klopp, winning the title in 2019.

Top Sports News Now
Reuters has contacted Liverpool for comment.

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for 4.25 billion pounds.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 07:58:31 pm
