Liverpool or Man City: Who will have the last laugh this EPL season?

The English Premier League title race is going down to the wire once again and as has been the case in the previous few seasons, it seems to be a straight shootout between Manchester City and Liverpool. After 31 games, City leads the Reds by a solitary point and by the look of the fixtures lined up, it seems to be their title to lose.

Citizens’ title charge

After an early exit from the Carabao Cup, Manchester City have only had to play 49 games in comparison to the 52 by Liverpool. Both teams are still in the Champions League but Liverpool knocked City out of the FA Cup last weekend.

On paper, City have a far easier run-in to the end of the season. Pep Guardiola’s squad have to face only three teams currently in the Top 10, and none of them are in the Top 6 as of now. One of the team’s facing City would be West Ham United. The Hammers have reached the Europa League semi-finals and if they advance to the final, that match would be three days before the City clash and would thus take precedence for the David Moyes’ team. Other than them, City would be wary of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team where their record isn’t as strong as they’d like, and Brighton & Hove Albion, a team that recently knocked over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

📆 Dates

⏰ Times

⚽️ Kick-offs

🏟 Venues

📺 TV info Everything you need to know for the week ahead… — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2022

Interestingly, Man City’s final-day fixture would be against an Aston Villa team coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool’s treble charge

One point behind the Premier League leaders, a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Villarreal and an FA Cup Final against Chelsea on the horizon – Liverpool could finish this season with three domestic trophies and the biggest European title they could lay their hands on.

But the Premier League remains their toughest challenge. The run-in to the final day doesn’t really help their cause. First up is a Manchester United team chasing fourth spot and a Champions League appearance for next season. Then there is the Merseyside Derby against an Everton team looking to stave off relegation. Post that, they face a resurgent Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and a Tottenham chasing yet another Champions League spot. Liverpool will also face Gerrard’s Villa in one of their final two games of the Premier League season.

A powering @VirgilvDijk header 🤩

An unforgettable @MoSalah strike ⚽️ The best bits from a memorable encounter with our next opponents 👌 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/86EPjz8cdV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2022

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 📽 Go behind the scenes of our #EmiratesFACup semi-final win over Manchester City 😍⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2022

There is also the small matter of their Champions League campaign. The scheduling of their and City’s games could be a crucial factor. The Citizens will get one more day between their matches rest more than Liverpool when they face Leeds United while Jurgen Klopp’s team will find Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final sandwiched between the Merseyside Derby and a trip to Newcastle.

Top-four hopes

While Liverpool and Man City battle it out for the league title, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham find themselves in a battle to take the other two Champions League spots.

Chelsea are currently in the best position among the four teams with 62 points from 30 games. Barring an unforeseen loss of form, the third spot seems to be their own.

It’s the race for the fourth spot that has been intriguing. At some point this season, all of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have had the opportunity to string together a few wins and make the spot their own. But these three clubs continue to pass on the baton to one another and it doesn’t seem to be any different as the season peters down.

Tottenham, currently in fourth spot, have 57 points in 32 games. Their remaining fixtures include a home game against Leicester, an away game against Liverpool and the home North London derby against Arsenal. All three of these games take place in the space of 12 days and could very well torpedo their fourth-spot hopes.

A tough weekend, but a new week ✊ Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/JeTVAM7c4b — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 18, 2022

Similarly, Manchester United too have a murderers’ row of fixtures to contend with after having secured 54 points in 32 games. They will have to face Liverpool and Arsenal away from home in the space of four days and then take on Chelsea in their final game of the season at home. Judging by United’s one-step-forward-two-steps- back approach this season, they could be the eventual losers in this battle for fourth.

Arsenal are currently on 54 points, level with United but have a game in hand. They too face a tough end to their season with fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham to boot.