Liverpool match Barcelona’s ticket price to subsidise own fans

Liverpool have taken a cue from Manchester United and hiked prices for away supporters when they host Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals to subsidise tickets for own fans travelling to the Nou Camp, the Premier League club have said.

Manchester United had hiked prices for their quarter-final tie with Barcelona when the Spanish club charged 102 pounds ($132.50), which British media reported was the most expensive ticket to a United game outside of a final.

Liverpool have been allocated 4,620 away tickets priced at 119 euros ($133.70) each for the first leg in Spain on May 1. In response, the Merseyside club raised their ticket prices for Barcelona supporters travelling to Anfield to the same amount and will use the extra revenue to ensure Liverpool fans pay only 88 euros for the first leg.

“All away tickets are priced at 119 euros, which is in line with Barcelona’s pricing structure for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“As a result, LFC will charge Barcelona supporters a reciprocal ticket price of 119 euros in the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, May 7. The additional revenue from this higher ticket pricing will be used to subsidise Liverpool supporters for their tickets, reducing the price by 31 euros to 88 euros.”

Tottenham Hotspur play Ajax Amsterdam in the other semi-final with the final scheduled at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on June 1.