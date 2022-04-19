Liverpool aim to complete first league double over Manchester United since 2013/14

A clash as old as time itself, the Liverpool vs Manchester United matches have always carried a different heft than most other classic rivalries in football. Even in recent years, when Liverpool are miles ahead of United in terms of success, both European and domestic, the anticipation of the cross-country fixture is at a fever pitch.

This season, Liverpool are aiming to secure a historic quadruple by winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League. In the Premier League, just one point separates them from table toppers Manchester City and if they win their next match, they will be able to leapfrog their nearest rival to the top. This is where things get interesting.

Liverpool’s next match is on Tuesday night against their fiercest rival Manchester United, who will look to throw a spanner in Liverpool’s march for the quadruple. With all of Liverpool’s recent successes, they are still to complete the league double over Manchester United since 2013/14. To put things in perspective, that was before the Jurgen Klopp revolution.

Klopp has achieved almost everything since he took Liverpool to new heights of success but that league double against United still remains elusive. With Tuesday’s fixture scheduled to be played in Liverpool fortress Anfield, there are high chances of the German finally achieving that feat.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 7 Premier League meetings with United with the Red Devils failing to score in four of their past five top-flight trips to Merseyside. The last time they breached the Liverpool goal in Anfield was in December 2018, where they lost 3-1.

This season, Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League, having won all the last 10 top-flight games there. In all competitions, the number is even more impressive with the Reds having lost just once in their last 24 games in all competitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, travel to Anfield after a rather shaky performance against Norwich City over the weekend, where they were yet again bailed out by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a 3-2 victory. With their last two fixtures on the road ending in defeats to Manchester City and Everton respectively, they are looking to avoid 3 straight away defeats in the EPL since 2019. With their away form in tatters, the looming shadow of Anfield will be a rather overwhelming sight for a team that has kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away matches in all competitions.