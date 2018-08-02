Liverpool have ‘all the ingredients’ to win titles, says Adam Lallana

Follow Us:
Liverpool have assembled a squad with enough skill to end their trophy drought next season, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.

By: Reuters | Published: August 2, 2018 7:42:02 pm
Liverpool face West Ham United in their first league fixture on August 12.
The Merseyside outfit have signed four new players in the current transfer window, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, winger Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho bolstering the squad.

England international Lallana is eager for the strengthened club to win silverware having come close on several occasions as Liverpool lost the Champions League, Europa League and League Cup finals since Juergen Klopp took charge in 2015.

“I’m delighted to be at a top club like Liverpool that are going to be challenging for trophies again and I’m looking forward to playing for England again,” Lallana told British media.

“For my club, I just want to take the next step now. We’ve been in a few finals that we haven’t been victorious in and that needs to change. We’ve got all the ingredients there, the experience we’ve gained and the squad we’ve put together, the signs are really good for us to go the next step.”

Lallana also believes that Liverpool can challenge league champions Manchester City, who embarked on a record-breaking dominant run last season to seal the title.

“Of course, we’re going to be in the pack who want to chase down City,” he added.

“Hopefully, Liverpool and three or four of the other top teams can squeeze a few more points out of City this year and that would make it more interesting.”

Liverpool face West Ham United in their first league fixture on Aug. 12.

