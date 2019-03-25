Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister hospitalised after brutal assault

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Rangers football club assistant manager Gary McAllister was attacked in Leeds City in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As per a report by the Daily Mail, the attack took place just a few hours after McAllister viewed a Liverpool Legends vs AC Milan Legends where Steven Gerrard scored the winner to make it 3-2.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that the assault took place around 4 am Sunday morning: “We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am yesterday,” the police statement was quoted by Sky Sports.

“The initial report was that a man, aged in his fifties, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment,” it further added.

“We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

According to Sky Sports, McAllister was punched outside a bar in the face when he was with his wife. The former football player needed at least 10 stitches. Rangers training session on Monday was cancelled due to the same reason,