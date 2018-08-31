Liverpool-Chelsea the standout match in English League Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Source: File) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Source: File)

Liverpool will host Chelsea in the standout match in the third round of the English League Cup. There were three other all-Premier League matches in the draw made on Thursday: Tottenham vs Watford; Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester; and Everton vs Southampton.

Manchester City, the defending champion, was drawn away to third-tier Oxford United, while Manchester United will play at home to second-tier Derby County, now managed by Frank Lampard.

Draw:

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Brentford

Burton Albion vs Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers vs Norwich

Oxford United vs Manchester City

West Ham vs Macclesfield

Millwall vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Blackburn

Preston vs Middlesbrough

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester

Tottenham vs Watford

Blackpool vs Queens Park Rangers

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester United vs Derby

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

